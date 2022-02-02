Community meal at Smith Memorial today

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Diversity in the Workplace 2022, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual events hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church community meal 5-6 p.m. drive-thru at the corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Paper crafting series rubber stamps, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at P&HCC.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Henry County School Board meeting 9 a.m. in the Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Wow with public speaking, 9-11 a.m. at P&HCC, $49. Call 276-656-0260.

Paint class from 6-8 p.m. with Kimberly Boyd of My Minds Eye Studios at Scuffle Hill Brewery, 2620 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville. Cost is $25 and covers all supplies and instructions.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m. at Cascade Community Center Music and Dance, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool, $8 donation. For more information call 276-732-5398.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Fab Lab Family Day from 10 a.m. to noon at P*HCC’s Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser engraver to make a custom valentine. $15; register at 276-656-5461.

Martinsville Seven exhibit opening at 2 p.m. at Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Management boot camp, 9 a.m. to noon at P&HCC, in person or virtual, $89 for individual sessions. Pre-registration required. Call 276-656-0260.

Wee Create from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Craft for ages 2-5, $10. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

Bingo at 7 p.m at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 to reserve your take-out meals.

Henry County Planning and Zoning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room. Wayne A. Willard / Twin Oaks Properties is requesting rezoning of 1 acre at 51 Sandy River Road for self-storage units.

Friday, Feb. 11

Music Night at Spencer-Penn, 5 p.m. Gap Civil Old-Time Band to play at 6:20. Concessions will be available.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Valentine’s Bings, an Irisburg Ruritan Club fundraiser at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.