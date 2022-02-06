Sunday, February 6, 2022
Top GOP lawmaker on Biden’s Ukraine approach: ‘Deterrence has not been there’

By staff
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) – Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration’s approach toward Russia on Sunday, as the country continues to build up its military presence around Ukraine.

“The deterrence has not been there and deterrence is key,” McCaul told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

The ranking Republican member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee moderated a classified briefing on Capitol Hill earlier this week amid escalating tensions in and around the former Soviet Republic. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin led the briefing for House members on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Biden administration accused Russia of planning to film a fake Ukrainian attack to give President Vladimir Putin a reason to invade the neighboring Baltic state. The U.S. hoped to spoil the operation by making the plan public.

A bipartisan group of senators is close to reaching a deal on a bill that would impose crippling sanctions on Russia for its hostilities against Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

