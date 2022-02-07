Biden, Israeli prime minister speak amid nuclear talks

Nick Brundle Photography/Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden by phone this weekend just as the nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical final stage.

During the phone call Sunday, which Israeli media says Bennett has been trying to arrange for weeks, the two leaders discussed the U.S. raid that killed the leader of ISIS, regional security issues, ties with the Palestinians and the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

But when it came to Iran, there was no hint of their clashing views on the nuclear talks taking place in Vienna.

Biden believes saving the 2015 deal will curb Iran’s nuclear activities, while Bennett, just hours before talking to the U.S. president, slammed the deal as ineffective.

During the call, Biden also accepted an invitation to visit Israel later this year.

