Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on fifth anniversary of daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident

ABC/Richard Harbaugh

Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating the fifth anniversary of daughter Maddie Briann‘s recovery from a near-fatal ATV accident.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of a then-eight-year-old Maddie in a hospital bed and hooked up to various machines, the Zoey 101 star spoke of her daughter’s “miracle anniversary.”

“Maybe, it’s just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times. I mean, I had nothing when I thought I lost my baby girl, so my faith was literally all I had left to cling to,” Jamie Lynn wrote. “I thank God everyday for the extraordinary medical professionals, all the prayer warriors, and the countless angels in heaven, and on earth who made our miracle possible.”

Maddie was riding on an ATV in 2017 when she drove it into a pond on the family property and became trapped, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards. Maddie was in critical condition when she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Maddie’s recovery anniversary coincided with Jamie Lynn’s show, Sweet Magnolias, becoming the number-one show on Netflix. “I can’t even begin to explain all the ways, that this show and the many wonderful people who create this show have been a saving grace to me,” Jamie Lynn said.

Jamie Lynn closed her post by declaring, “I’m filled with so much gratitude today for a lot reasons, and I don’t ever want to take any of my many blessings for granted. I LOVE YALL.”

The post is a break from Jamie Lynn’s back and forth with sister Britney Spears, following the release of Jamie Lynn’s Things I Should Have Said memoir.

