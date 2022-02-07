Kylie Jenner welcomes baby boy with Travis Scott

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It’s official! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed baby number two!

Taking to Instagram Sunday night, Kylie shared a precious black and white photo of the newborn’s hand along with the caption, “2/2/22.”

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are also parents to daughter Stormi Webster, who turned four-years-old on February 1, just one day before meeting their new bundle of joy.

The makeup mogul did not reveal the gender or name, however, a rep confirmed to People that she gave birth to a baby boy.

Following the public announcement, the makeup mogul’s family took to the comments section to celebrate the new addition.

Travis left a comment of one blue heart followed by six brown hearts. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian commented, “Mommy of two life” and Kris Jenner simply wrote, “Angel Pie.” Khloe Kardashian also left four blue heart emojis under the post.

