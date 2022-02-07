(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Nellie Elizabeth Chitwood Atkins, 95, of Martinsville, passed Thursday February 3, 2022. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. in Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Angela Dawn Barrier, 48, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Betty A. Cameron, 83, of Collinsville, Va., formerly of Fairfield, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. McKee Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va., is handling the arrangements.

​​Bobby G. Eanes, 90, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Kings Grant. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Rocco “Rocky” Fizzano, 68, of Bassett, Va., died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at home with his family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Collins-McKee-Stone funeral home in Bassett. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Martinsville. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Bassett.

Kirk R. Goode, 51, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at UVA Hospital, Charlottesville, Va. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Stephen Louis “Kaline” Hairston, 68, of Sellers St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Virginia Hairston, 91, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Sovah Health – Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

​​Veronica Hale, 69, of Massie St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at SOVAH Health Hospital-Martinsville. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Tammy Horton Hooker, 62, of Bassett, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at her home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hooker family.

Elbert Lowery Jr., 59, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wayne McCraw, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

​​Hattie Penn, 102, of Ridgeway, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, N.C. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Judy Robertson, 68, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Larry Wayne Stanley, 72, of Ridgeway, VA passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. All services will be private. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Stanley family.

James C. Taylor, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Tinsley, 56, of Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal rest on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Patty Hendricks Walker, 92, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Walker family.

​​Carolyn Woody, 76, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lidia Young, 71, of Cascade, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.