One dead in shooting at Washington state grocery store, suspect at large

(SEATTLE) — One person was killed and at least one was injured during a shooting at a Washington state grocery store Monday, authorities said.

The suspect, who is believed to have a handgun, is still at large following the shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington, police told reporters.

ATF agents are heading to the scene, the agency said.

Richland is located about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

