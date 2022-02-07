Monday, February 7, 2022
American Legion meets today

By staff
Monday market at Fairystone

Monday, Feb. 7

American Legion Pannill Post #42 monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Veterans conference room, Wright Funeral Services Building.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Management boot camp, 9 a.m. to noon at P&HCC, in person or virtual, $89 for individual sessions. Pre-registration required. Call 276-656-0260.

Wee Create from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Craft for ages 2-5, $10. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

Free community dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Ridgeway. Take-out.

Bingo at 7 p.m at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

L.I.F.E. lecture series “Mindset-Motivation-Movement from noon to 1:30 p.m. at New College Institute.

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 to reserve your take-out meals.

Henry County Planning and Zoning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room. Wayne A. Willard / Twin Oaks Properties is requesting rezoning of 1 acre at 51 Sandy River Road for self-storage units.

Friday, Feb. 11

Music Night at Spencer-Penn, 5 p.m. Gap Civil Old-Time Band to play at 6:20. Concessions will be available.

Valentine’s Music and Dance from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Cascade Community Center.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rangeley Ruritan Club’s Brunswick stew at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. $8 per quart. Call 276-673-6378 to order.

Valentine’s Bingo, an Irisburg Ruritan Club fundraiser at 6 p.m.

Daddy-daughter dance from 6-8 p.m. at 395 John Redd Blvd in Collinsville. Sponsored by the Henry County Parks and Recreation.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Come Feel the Love in Uptown Artisan Pop-Up Show from noon to 4 p.m., 20 Walnut Street, Martinsville. Hosted by Martinsville Uptown Partnership.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Veterans Services Organization meeting at 9 a.m. in the Veterans Conference Room at Wright Funeral Services.

Certified Professional Coder from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 15 through June 9 on Tuesdays and Thursday at P&HCC. Call 276-656-0260 for more information.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.
In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.

