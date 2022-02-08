Four Olympic gymnasts score perfect 10s in weekend of college competitions

David Madison/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As American athletes competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this weekend, a quartet of Summer Olympic athletes scored their own victories at home in the United States.

Four gymnasts who competed in the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA last summer each scored a perfect 10 at college meets this weekend.

The athletes — Auburn’s Suni Lee, UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, Oregon State’s Jade Carey and Utah’s Grace McCallum — all earned the perfect scores within a span of 48 hours, and it was each athlete’s first perfect score at the collegiate level, according to ESPN.

The accomplishment was first noted on Twitter by Nico Edgar, a sports reporter for the Daily Bruin, UCLA’s campus newspaper, and quickly went viral.

That makes it four Olympians who scored their first NCAA 10 this weekend: Jade Carey (bars), Sunisa Lee (bars), Jordan Chiles (floor) and Grace McCallum (bars) — Nico Edgar (@NicoEdgarDB1) February 6, 2022

Lee, Chiles and McCallum, along with Biles, took home a silver medal in the women’s gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles, who withdrew from the team final in Tokyo, took to Twitter to congratulate each of her teammates on their perfect 10s.

Lee, who won gold in the all-around competition and bronze in the uneven bars in Tokyo, scored a 10 on the uneven bars, prompting Biles to write on Twitter, “forever & always will be a bar queen,” alongside a video of Lee celebrating her score.

forever & always will be a bar queen !!!!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩 @sunisalee_ https://t.co/qlCqgbSZUK — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 6, 2022

After McCallum scored a perfect 10, also on the uneven bars, in a meet Friday, Biles wrote she was “so proud.”

Biles called Chiles a “superstar” in a tweet celebrating the UCLA gymnast’s perfect 10 for her floor routine.

Carey, who won gold in the women’s individual floor exercise final in Tokyo, also received a congratulations tweet from Biles after scoring a 10 on the uneven bars Saturday.

“Love seeing you thrive,” Biles wrote. “You deserve the world & more.”

LOVE SEEING YOU THRIVE. YOU DESERVE THE WORLD & MORE @jadeacarey 🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/6MpLQaPwZw — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 6, 2022

Carey, a freshman, also earned the meet’s highest scores on every single event, helping to lift Oregon State to victory over Arizona State, according to ESPN.

