Freezing fog advisory this morning

Fog descends along Mulberry and Rives Road Tuesday morning

Due to potentially hazardous weather, Martinsville and Henry County Public Schools as well as the Martinsville Campus of Carlisle School are on a two-hour delay this morning.

A freezing fog advisory is in effect for our area until 9 a.m. this morning as a thin layer of ice is will be possible on untreated surfaces.

There is also a possibility of patchy black ice this morning.

The rain and drizzle has ended, but temperatures have fallen into the mid 20s to lower 30s overnight and patchy fog has developed. This could result in the development of black ice on area roadways, bridges, and sidewalks and remain through the early morning hours.

Conditions should improve by mid morning once temperatures rise above freezing.