Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeNewsBusinessRussia-Ukraine tensions cause gas prices to soar
NewsBusiness

Russia-Ukraine tensions cause gas prices to soar

By staff
0
2
Michael Godek/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine are affecting Americans at the pump.

Prices for oil are now at their highest level in eight years.

“Russia still supplies some of the oil to the United States, and prices for oil are now above $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014,” ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis explains. “And you’re seeing that at the pump — prices up overnight another penny, $3.45 a gallon.”

In the past week, prices for gas have shot up an average of 8 cents a gallon across the country, with some states seeing even bigger increases.

“Nowhere in the country, at this point, is paying less than $3 a gallon for gas, on average, according to Gas Buddy’s Patrick Dehaan,” Jarvis says.

She adds that Dehaan forecasts that in the coming days and weeks, “we will continue to see this price pressure rise” and that prices for gas could climb to $4 a gallon as tensions between both countries escalate.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘The Power of the Dog’ leads with 12 nominations, ‘Dune’ earns 10, for 94th Annual Academy Awards
Next articleJury selection to begin in trial of officer charged in shooting at Breonna Taylor’s apartment
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE