Shoot your PEGOT: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Encanto’ Oscar nom puts him in striking distance of showbiz royalty

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

An Oscar nomination is a feather in anybody’s cap, but for Lin-Manuel Miranda, his brand-new nom for Encanto‘s original song, “Dos Oruguitas,” puts him closer to a Hollywood high-water mark: The coveted PEGOT.

Miranda already has a Pulitzer, an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony, thanks to both the stage and small-screen productions of his phenomenon Hamilton, but an Oscar could make him just the third person to win a PEGOT, joining Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols, and Barbra Streisand.

Just 16 people have won the EGOT, including Moreno, Nichols, Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend, and Alan Menken.

Incidentally, the term EGOT was first coined by former Miami Vice co-star Phillip Michael Thomas, who manifested in 1984 that he’d secure all four honors within five years. Alas, he’s never earned any of the trophies. Thomas’ failed quest for the EGOT — and his gold EGOT necklace — were later spoofed by Tracy Morgan‘s character on 30 Rock.

Both served as something of a warning to Miranda, who once told ABC Audio, “I honestly think that the moment you start chasing an award is the moment it goes away.”

He added with a laugh, “I am forever proud of like Rita Moreno for being like the Boriqua [fellow Puerto Rican] who is the EGOT, and she can stay the Boriqua who is the EGOT as far as I’m concerned. Because she’s Rita Moreno and then there’s mere mortals over here!”

Miranda adds, “I mean, it’s…my goal is just to make things I’m passionate about…and that’s the only thing that’s really worth pursuing. Everything else is gravy — fun, but gravy.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.