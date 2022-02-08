Freezing fog this morning then sunny with a high of 50 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is calling for the possibility of patchy black ice this morning. Rain and drizzle has ended, but temperatures have fallen into the mid 20s to lower 30s overnight and patchy fog has developed. This could result in the development of black ice on area roadways, bridges, and sidewalks and remain through the early morning hours, the National Weather Service Office says. Conditions should improve by mid morning once temperatures rise above freezing. A freezing fog advisory is also in effect for our area until 9 a.m. this morning. This means that a thin layer of ice is possible on untreated surfaces this morning.

Dry weather is expected for the next several days. A weak, mainly dry cold front will cross the mountains this morning, followed by high pressure for Wednesday. Another weak frontal passage is forecast for Thursday. The next best chance for measurable

precipitation is Sunday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: