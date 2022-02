College basketball: UVA did the unthinkable Monday night and knocked off the #7 Duke Blue Devils on their home turf Monday night 69-68. The Cavs are now 15-9 on the season. Virginia Tech improves to 14-10 after a 74-47 rout of Pittsburgh Monday night. The Tar Heels are at Clemson tonight at 6 p.m. while on Saturday Georgia Tech is at UVA at 4 p.m. and Syracuse is at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m.