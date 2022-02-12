Saturday, February 12, 2022
Arrest made in double murder

A Danville man has been arrested and charged with the murders of two brothers whose bodies were found in a burning home in Pittsylvania County last December.

Sheriff Mike Taylor announced Friday that Omar Guevara-Rodriguez had been taken into custody earlier in the day and charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.  He is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies were alerted that something was wrong on December 12 when a neighbor called to report that smoke was coming from a nearby house off the Old Mayfield Road When firefighters entered the home, they discovered the bodies of two men, both of whom had been shot.

