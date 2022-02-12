Estranged boyfriend arrested in attack

A 46-year-old Danville woman is being treated for serious stab wounds following an attack at a home in the 1,000 block of Paxton Street.

Danville Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence at around 10:40 Friday morning and found a victim with what were described as “serious injuries to the head.”

She was taken initially to Sovah-Health Danville’s emergency room, then flown to another medical facility for additional treatment. At last report, the woman was listed in good condition. She is expected to recover.

44-year-old Dennis Carl Randle, Jr. of Danville, the estranged boyfriend of the victim, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.