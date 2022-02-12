Police investigating suspicious death in Gretna

The body of a male was found in a home in the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in the Gretna community and Pittsylvania County authorities are calling the death “suspicious.”

A call-for-service was received by the 911 center at around 7:21 a.m. and first responders were sent to the address. The suspicious nature of what these responders found led them to notify sheriff’s investigators.

The body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s name is being held until next-of-kin is notified.