Three new deaths in district due to Covid

The Virginia Department of Health shows three new deaths in the district on Friday due to COVID19: two in Franklin County and one in Patrick County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 227, followed by Franklin County with 158, Martinsville at 107 and Patrick County with 81.

Henry County has had 500 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 322, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 141.

Henry County has had 30 new cases, Franklin County had 30, there were eight in Patrick County and three in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 10,654 cases followed by Franklin County with 10,257, Patrick County 3,343, and Martinsville with 2,999 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped from 54 to 51. Patrick County decreased from 78 to 68, Franklin County is at 56, down from 73, Henry County dropped from 69 to 54, and Martinsville boasts the lowest average in the district at 45, down from 57.

In the state, 70% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 57%, Henry County is at 50%, Franklin County 49%, and Patrick County 42%.

The entire state is classified at a high level of transmission of the virus, meaning that the percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned a positive is greater than 10. Statewide that number is 16%. Martinsville’s rate is 50%, Franklin County is 33% and Henry and Patrick counties are at 26%.

Of the 6,878 outbreaks statewide, 70 have occurred in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 27,244 total cases, 1,153 hospitalizations and 573 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,602,691 cases, 47,170 hospitalizations and 17,482 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 77 million COVID-19 cases and 918,451 deaths. Worldwide there have been 408 million cases and 5.8 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.