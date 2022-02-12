Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNewsLocalSenate approves bill to repeal part of grocery tax in Virginia
NewsLocal

Senate approves bill to repeal part of grocery tax in Virginia

By staff
0
2

On a bipartisan vote, a Virginia Senate committee has approved a compromise measure that would repeal part of the sales tax on groceries.

The proposal doesn’t go as far as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for — a full repeal of both the state and local portions of the tax. But it would end the 1% that the state collects and the .5% that funds  transportation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported late Thursday.

The measure passed 13-2 and will not repeal a 1% local option tax that goes to local governments.

The measure needs to clear the Senate floor before it heads to the Republican-controlled House.

Previous articleEstranged boyfriend arrested in attack
Next articlePolice investigating suspicious death in Gretna
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE