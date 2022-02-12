Light snow possible Sunday morning

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Light snow will be possible early Sunday morning. Snow accumulations are expected to less than 1 inch. A cold front will move through the region today bringing light rain and colder temperatures. As the front moves to the coast tonight, a wave of low pressure will develop across the Southeast U.S. which will then track northeastward along the front. This will bring light rain will change to light snow overnight into early Sunday as temperatures fall below freezing. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected across much of the forecast area. However amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible in the Southern Shenandoah and northern Blue Ridge area where a Winter Storm Watch has been posted for tonight and Sunday morning. Canadian high pressure will build across the area later Sunday and bring dry and cool weather conditions to the area for the first half of next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: