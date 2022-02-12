Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeDailiesFlorida State at UNC at 2 p.m. today on WHEE
DailiesSports

Florida State at UNC at 2 p.m. today on WHEE

By staff
0
14786

Boys basketball: Halifax beat Martinsville Friday night 62-59. Magna Vista defeated Patrick County 75-66. The Warriors play G.W. Danville on Monday at 6 p.m. at Bassett for the PD Tournament quarterfinals.

Girls basketball: Magna Vista beat Patrick County 56-40. The Lady Warriors finished the regular season 19-2, 12-0 in the PD and Piedmont District regular season champions. Carlisle beat Roanoke Catholic 36-31.

College basketball: Today Florida State is at UNC at 2 p.m. Georgia Tech is at UVA at 4 p.m. and Syracuse is at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m.

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. 

Previous articleLight snow possible Sunday morning
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE