Florida State at UNC at 2 p.m. today on WHEE

Boys basketball: Halifax beat Martinsville Friday night 62-59. Magna Vista defeated Patrick County 75-66. The Warriors play G.W. Danville on Monday at 6 p.m. at Bassett for the PD Tournament quarterfinals.

Girls basketball: Magna Vista beat Patrick County 56-40. The Lady Warriors finished the regular season 19-2, 12-0 in the PD and Piedmont District regular season champions. Carlisle beat Roanoke Catholic 36-31.

College basketball: Today Florida State is at UNC at 2 p.m. Georgia Tech is at UVA at 4 p.m. and Syracuse is at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m.

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.