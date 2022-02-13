(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Samantha Brooks, 39, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Lee Dillard, 66, of Bassett passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Juanita Evans, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Hairston, 64, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Friday, February 11, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Robert Hairston, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Shirley Harrell, 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Shirley Hodge, 61, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert G. King, 81, of Patrick Springs passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Nelson Family Cemetery with military honors by Hillsville Honor Guard. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul K. Martin, 93, of Henry, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2022 in Martinsville. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Towne Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Martin family.

Trudy Simpkins Merriman, 84, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Merriman family.

Michael Wayne Midkiff, age 45 of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Midkiff Family.

Dorothy Adkins Nance, 91, died Friday, February 11, 2022. Colonial Funeral Home in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Alta Van Parys, 74, of Reno, Nev., born in Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Alta will be interred next to her mother and father in Martinsville, Va. at a small ceremony with family members.

Anne Trower Wyatt Peterson, 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

Sylvia J. Potter, 85, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at her residence. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Bassett Funeral Service where a funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Brenda and David Bryant 390 Baronwood Rd, Martinsville, Va. 24112. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Potter family.

Sherry Preston, 75 of Chatham, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Franklin “Frankie” James Spencer, 62, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Sovah Health – Martinsville. Fair Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Lidia Granados Young, 71, of Cascade, Virginia, passed away on February 3, 2022. The memorial service will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Ronald Gene Young, 83, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Martinsville Hospital. A visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Virginia is serving the Young family.