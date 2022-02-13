Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeDailiesWeather related announcements for Monday
DailiesNewsLocal

Weather related announcements for Monday

By staff
0
10468
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Weather related announcements for Monday, Feb. 14:

Due to black ice, Patrick County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay. 12-month employees will report one hour late.

Discussion:

Light snow will be possible this morning.

Any snow accumulation is expected to be less than one inch and then widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is possible Thursday and Thursday Night.

A cold front was located from southern Georgia northeast to across eastern North Carolina. Cold air was spreading into the region from the northwest. Meanwhile, low pressure was developing along the front across SC/NC which will move northeast today.

Light rain will change to light snow and spread across much of the region this morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge, with 3-4 inches of snow possible across the Southern Shenandoah Valley and the Northern Blue Ridge east of Lexington and Buena Vista.

Precipitation will end across the region by afternoon other than some linger snow showers overnight and early Monday for the mountains of southeast West Virginia and far southwest Virginia.

Canadian high pressure will bring dry and cool conditions to the area for the first part of the new work week.

Late in the week, a strong weather system will move into the area with widespread heavy rainfall possible Thursday into Friday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleBiden assures Ukraine president US will respond ‘swiftly’ to Russian aggression
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE