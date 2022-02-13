National Weather Service

Weather related announcements for Monday, Feb. 14:

Due to black ice, Patrick County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay. 12-month employees will report one hour late.

Discussion:

Light snow will be possible this morning.

Any snow accumulation is expected to be less than one inch and then widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is possible Thursday and Thursday Night.

A cold front was located from southern Georgia northeast to across eastern North Carolina. Cold air was spreading into the region from the northwest. Meanwhile, low pressure was developing along the front across SC/NC which will move northeast today.

Light rain will change to light snow and spread across much of the region this morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge, with 3-4 inches of snow possible across the Southern Shenandoah Valley and the Northern Blue Ridge east of Lexington and Buena Vista.

Precipitation will end across the region by afternoon other than some linger snow showers overnight and early Monday for the mountains of southeast West Virginia and far southwest Virginia.

Canadian high pressure will bring dry and cool conditions to the area for the first part of the new work week.

Late in the week, a strong weather system will move into the area with widespread heavy rainfall possible Thursday into Friday.

