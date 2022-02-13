Uptown artisan pop-up show today

Sunday, Feb. 13

Come Feel the Love in Uptown Artisan Pop-Up Show from noon to 4 p.m., 20 Walnut Street, Martinsville. Hosted by Martinsville Uptown Partnership.

Monday, Feb. 14

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Veterans Services Organization meeting at 9 a.m. in the Veterans Conference Room at Wright Funeral Services.

Henry County PSA meeting at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Henry County Administration Building.

Certified Professional Coder from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 15 through June 9 on Tuesdays and Thursday at P&HCC. Call 276-656-0260 for more information.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Drug-free MHC meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Paper crafting series ink creations from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dalton IDEA Center through P&HCC, $15. To register, call 276-656-5461.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance from 12-3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse in Ridgeway with Ann Walker. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.

Public hearing on the 2022-23 Henry County Public Schools budget, 5 p.m. third floor board room, Henry County Administration Building.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Country breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department. $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Introduction to photography from 9 a.m. to noon at Walker 135 at P&HCC with instructor Rick Dawson. Call 276-656-5361 for more information.

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Navigation in the Age of Sail, lecture by Tom Apple, 3 p.m. at the former Henry County courthouse, hosted by the MHC Historical Society.

Barn quilt class from noon to 4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Call 276-957-5757 for more information.