In Brief: John Cena goes ‘Looney Tunes’; Paul Reiser reboots ‘Reboot’, and more

Peacemaker‘s John Cena has been tapped to star in the new Looney Tunes live-action/animated feature Coyote vs Acme, centered on the classic cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows “a down-on-his-luck [human] attorney who takes on Wile E. as a client in his suit against Acme over its defective products, only to discover that his boss at his former law firm is representing Acme,” according to the industry trade. Cena will play the former boss in the feature, which is set to start filming in late March in New Mexico…

Deadline reports Paul Reiser, who recently starred in a reboot of his 1990s sitcom Mad About You, will headline the Hulu series Reboot — a comedy series about a reboot of a 1990s sitcom. He’ll play Gordon, “the creator of the late-90’s sitcom Step Right Up, who never understood why everybody loved Seinfeld and Frasier,” according to the outlet. Reiser replaces Michael McKean, who played the role in the pilot, and joins series regulars Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville…

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Melissa Fumero has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster, opposite Fresh Off the Boat‘s Randall Park, according to Variety. The series, set in the last Blockbuster Video in America, follows Fumero as Eliza, a dedicated mother who left Harvard after a semester to start a family and works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy, played by Park, per THR. Netflix has given the show a 10-episode order…

Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan‘s next film, Oppenheimer, according to Deadline. He joins Emily Blunt, who will play the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer — to be portrayed by Irish actor Cillian Murphy — the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project, which led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan and Jack Quaid also star. The film is set to open on July 21, 2023…

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is in talks to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Simu Liu in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Robbie and Gosling will play Barbie and Ken but thus far, plot details are being kept under wraps. McKinnon will next star in Peacock series Joe vs. Carole, playing Tiger King personality Carole Baskin…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.