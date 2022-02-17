Russia’s Kamila Valieva stumbles, finishes off podium in women’s figure skating final

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

(BEIJING) — After making several mistakes, including falling, Russian skater Kamila Valieva missed the podium in the women’s figure skating individual event, amid controversy over her testing positive for a banned drug in December.

Valieva, who placed fourth, was last on the ice. She fell several times and was visibly upset after her performance.

Her teammate, Russian skater Anna Shcherbakova, won the gold medal, earning the highest total score, with 255.95. Russian skater Aleksandra Trusova won the silver medal, with a total score of 251.73 and Japanese skater Kaori Sakamoto won bronze medal with a score of 233.13.

The International Testing Agency revealed last week that Valieva, 15, of the Russian Olympic Committee, the gold medal favorite, tested positive for a banned substance in a sample taken in December during the Russian Figure Skating Championships.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that Valieva could compete, despite the news, saying it was because she was a minor and the full appeal process, including the testing of her B sample, had yet to take place.

The question of what will happen to the ROC’s gold in the team event — won with Valieva leading the way — will be determined by the International Skating Union once a full appeal of the test can be conducted, according to the International Testing Agency.

The gold medal will be awarded to the skater who scores the highest total score, comprised of the combined scores for the short program and the free skate.

Should Valieva be on the podium, as is expected, the IOC said it will not hold a medal ceremony.

Valieva became the first female skater to land a quadruple jump at the Winter Olympics during the team event, and she did so twice. She’s expected to pack her program in Thursday’s free skate with multiple quads as well.

Russian athletes are competing under the name “Russian Olympic Committee” due to the ban against Russia participating in the games, put in place because of a systemic doping program from the 2014 Sochi Games.

This is the second Olympics in a row that Russia has competed under the ROC name. The country is banned from participating in all international sporting events due to the doping allegations.

Russian athletes who could prove they were clean and unconnected to the cover-up were allowed to compete.

