Friday, February 18, 2022
Franklin County man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in murder

Michael Brown

A former Marine accused of killing his step-father in Franklin County and then leading U.S. Marshals on three-week manhunt in 2019 has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Michael Brown was arrested without incident on Nov. 27, 2019, and charged with the murder of his mother’s boyfriend and adoptive father, Rodney Brown, on Nov. 9, 2019.

Rodney Brown was shot in the head and chest at least six times.

Michael Brown was in court Thursday and waived his right to a trial by jury, agreeing to a bench trial before the presiding judge. He pleaded not-guilty by reason of insanity to all seven charges against him.

The judge will review video statements from Brown before determining when the trial will move forward.

