“It’s really exciting!” Rosario Dawson dishes on training for ‘Ahsoka’, and joining the MCU thanks to ‘Daredevil’

Lucasfilm

As any admitted fangirl would be, Rosario Dawson is pretty psyched. She’s part of the Star Wars universe, thanks to playing former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and her upcoming spin-off, Ahsoka.

She’s also working on a movie based on Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride and — completing a rare pop culture hat trick of Disney-owned properties — her former Netflix show, Daredevil, is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to co-star Charlie Cox‘s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dawson played Marvel’s heroic nurse Claire Temple in Daredevil, as well as in Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders. She enthuses to ABC Audio, “I had a whole moment, I was like, ‘Charlie’s back, so I guess that means I’m part of the MCU, YAY!'”

“All the universes!” she adds with a laugh.

As for Ahsoka, Dawson explains, “We haven’t started, I haven’t even read an episode yet or anything,” admitting her interview with ABC Audio started a little late, because she had just been “talking about stuff” with Ahsoka producer Dave Filoni.

“So we’re we’re a ways away, but it’s still really…exciting to start getting into it. …I literally am like, ‘I can’t hang out because I’m saber training.’ Like, that’s an actual thing I got to say, which is really, really fun and cool!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.