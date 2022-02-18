Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentKevin Hart introduces real-life Olympic Jamaican Bobsled Team to 'Cool Runnings' star...
NewsEntertainment

Kevin Hart introduces real-life Olympic Jamaican Bobsled Team to ‘Cool Runnings’ star Leon Robinson

By staff
0
3
Peacock

Kevin Hart teamed up with Olympic Jamaican bobsled team as part of his Winter Olympics Tailgate Party, chatting with the team via remote from Beijing.

Shanwayne Stephens, a groundbreaker as the team’s female driver, joined Hart along with her teammates Rolando ReidAshley Watson and Matthew Wekpe for the remote segment.

It’s Jamaica’s first Olympic bow in 20 years — so who better to join Kevin and the team than Leon Robinson, the actor who helped tell the Cinderella story of the 1998 Jamaican Olympic Bobsled team in the 1993 movie Cool Runnings?

The team shared with Kevin that, like their predecessors — and their movie counterparts — tropical Jamaica proves challenging to train for a winter sport. So without sleds to train on, they push cars. 

Hart surprised the team with Leon’s appearance. For his part, he said, “We’re so proud of you! It’s not just Jamaica who loves you, everybody loves you!”

The actor was so inspired, he joked, that he tore off his stylish trench coat to reveal an official Jamaican bobsled uniform.

“One love!” Hart and his fellow actor told the team.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleNational Archives confirms some documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago were classified
Next articleScott Eastwood confirms “volatile” ‘Fury’ fight with co-star Shia LaBeouf
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE