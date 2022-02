Local sports schedule

Boy’s basketball: New Covenant at Carlisle at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Girl’s basketball: New Covenant at Carlisle at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Indoor track: Bassett and Magna Vista compete in the Region 3D championship at Roanoke College on Friday.

Men’s basketball: Pitt CC at P&HCC, 7 p.m. on Friday.

Women’s basketball: USC Salkehatchie at P&HCC, 5 p.m. on Friday.

Softball: P&HCC at Georgia Military at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a double header.

Baseball: Gaston College at P&HCC at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a double header.

College basketball: UNC is at Virginia Tech Saturday at 4 p.m. and UVA is at Miami Saturday at 5 p.m.