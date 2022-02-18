African American read-in on Saturday

Saturday, Feb. 19

Country breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department. $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Introduction to photography from 9 a.m. to noon at Walker 135 at P&HCC with instructor Rick Dawson. Call 276-656-5361 for more information.

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Navigation in the Age of Sail, lecture by Tom Apple, 3 p.m. at the former Henry County courthouse, hosted by the MHC Historical Society.

Barn quilt class from noon to 4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Call 276-957-5757 for more information.

Monday, Feb. 21

In observance of President’s Day, the City Municipal Building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed Monday, February 21, 2022. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk or brush pickup on Monday, February 21. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 22.

Paper crafting series, drip paintings, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Dalton IDEA Center, $25. Register by calling 276-656-5461.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Joint budget work session between the Henry County School Board and the Henry County Board of Supervisors, 5 p.m., 4th floor conference room, Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors public hearings at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

Martinsville School Board public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. at the Druid Hills Central Office.

Martinsville City Council meets in Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m. at Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church at the corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Called 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve your take-out meal.

Saturday, March 5

Dancing for the Arts, Saturday, March 5, 2022, 4pm, Martinsville High School Auditorium, $10 General Admission • $25 Reserved Seating, Piedmont Arts’ fabulous fundraiser returns with a fresh slate of local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County. The contest features eight teams competing to win the most votes, the highest score from the judges and a set of gorgeous mirror ball trophies handcrafted by local artist Terry Mitchell. Voting and event tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Thursday, March 10

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, March 10, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free, Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic, and Tara Compton. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by March 9 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Tuesday, March 22

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm • Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members • $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Pollinator Barn Quilt, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 6 – 9 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, $35 Members • $40 Non-members. Martinsville is officially a Bee City USA, and the month of April has been designated “Bee Month.” Take part in the event everyone is “buzzing” about by creating a 12 in. x 12 in. pollinator barn quilt. Participants will have the option of including their finished barn quilts in a display at Piedmont Arts during the month of April. Choose from eight design options prior to class. All supplies provided. BYOB and snacks. Advanced registration required. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, March 25

VMFA, On the Road, March 25 – 26, 2022, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free, VMFA on the Road is a traveling art museum from Virginia Museum of Fine Arts that brings art to remote corners of Virginia by way of the museum’s Statewide Partners program. A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia, featuring paintings, photographs, woodblock prints and engravings from the VMFA’s permanent collection representing various styles and periods. Featured artists include Adele Clark, Hullihen Williams Moore, George H. Benjamin Johnson, Miwako Nishizawa, and others. A View from Home takes the place of VMFA on the Road’s first exhibition, VMFA Fellowship Artists, which included works by Sally Mann, Cy Twombly, Dennis Winston and others.

Opening Reception, Friday, March 25, 2022, 5:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free, Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by March 22 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Sponsored by Ann Cardwell, Jerri and Joe DeVault, Suzan and Bill Kirby, Anne and Gene Madonia, Susan and Bill Moore, Susan and David Morris, Betty Lou and Ron Pigg and Lynwood Artists. Earl White String Band

Saturday, March 26

Looking at Appalachia, March 26 – May 7, 2022, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. The Looking at Appalachia project was created to rectify the many misconceptions about the Appalachian people that widely took root in the minds of Americans in the early 20th century. In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson declared a war on poverty in the United States and nowhere was this war more photographed than Appalachia. Many of the War on Poverty photographs, whether intentional or not, became a visual definition of Appalachia. These images have often drawn from the poorest areas and people to gain support for the intended cause, but unjustly came to represent the entirety of the region while simultaneously perpetuating stereotypes. In an attempt to explore the diversity of Appalachia and establish a visual counter point, this project looks at Appalachia fifty years after the declaration of the War on Poverty. Drawing from a diverse population of photographers within the region, this new crowdsourced image archive serves as a reference that is defined by its people as opposed to political legislation. This project is designed and directed by Roger May and consists of 64 photographs made by 45 photographers.

Out of the Darkness, March 26 – May 7, 2022, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Moths are the shamen of the night forest, hidden until we seek them. Deborah Davis brings to light the true character of these nocturnal creatures in paintings that are at once expansive and intimate. Capturing in grand scale the intricate patterns and colors of moths (which are rarely observed in casual encounters at the porch light), Davis lifts the veil of mystery surrounding these nighttime visitors.

Thursday, April 7

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, $20 General Admission, Fiddlin’ Earl White has been a mainstay in the old-time, folk and dance community for more than 45 years. An original and founding member of the famed Green Grass Cloggers, he is one of few Black Americans preserving and playing Appalachian old-time string band music, which was an intricate part of Black communities and formed the foundation of American music of today. Earl White is well known for his extensive repertoire of tunes, and his heartfelt, syncopated, driving style. He has played in numerous old time string bands, and he currently leads the Earl White String Band, featuring Mark Olitsky (banjo), Adrienne Davis (guitar) and Joseph Desjarnette (bass). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14

Wee Create!, Thursday, April 14, 3:30 – 5 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 2 – 5 with adult supervision, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Wee Create! is a fun class for tots and their trusted adult(s). Spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Advanced registration required. Call 276.632.3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

Saturday, April 23

Earth Day Family Day, April 23, 2022, 11 am, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Admission Free. Celebrate Earth Day at this fun Family Day for all ages. Create crafts using recycled materials. Complimentary snacks. This performance is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tuesday, April 26

Friday, April 29

Garden Party featuring After Jack April 29, 2022, 6 pm, Gravely-Lester Art Garden $20 General Admission, Kick back in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts’ annual Garden Party. After Jack will perform hot folk from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This all-female trio performs music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.

Clyde Hooker Award Nominations, Nominations Due: April 29, 2022. Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2022 Clyde Hooker Award. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker, Jr. for his generous support of the arts. To nominate a business or individual, submit a nomination form at PiedmontArts.org.

Thursday, May 5

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by May 4 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Tuesday, May 10

Tuesday, May 24

