Obituaries

Wanda Diane Sink Arrington, 74, of Martinsville, VA passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Viviant Healthcare of Bristol, TN. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Snow Creek Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 – 3 p.m. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Arrington family.

Myrtle Carter, 102, of Banner St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Ruby Teel Gibson, 92, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Landmark Center in Stuart, Virginia. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg, Virginia. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Virginia is serving the Gibson family.

Cleopas Paul Giles, died Monday, February 14, 2022. The arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

E. Ray Hash, 69, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Virginia Higgs, 91, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Billy Green Joyce, 88, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Landmark Center in Stuart, Va. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the church. Burial will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Henry Memorial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Joyce family.

Robert G. King, 81, of Patrick Springs passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Nelson Family Cemetery with military honors by Hillsville Honor Guard. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Rodger Antonio Lee III, 47, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Richard Martin, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at UNC Rockingham-Eden. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Anne Trower Wyatt Peterson, 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

Mary Alice Turner Ramsey, 97, of Ferrum, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park.

Bradley Allen Witt, 28, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.