P&HCC’s announces three new College Board members

Clyde DeLoach (left), Brandon Scott, and Jewell Drewery (Photos courtesy of P&HCC).

MARTINSVILLE, VA – At Patrick & Henry Community College’s next College Board meeting, the Board will officially welcome its three newest members: Dr. Clyde DeLoach, Mr. Brandon Scott, and Ms. Jewell Drewery. These members were appointed by their respective localities to fill vacancies that arose last year.

A resident of Stuart, Virginia, Dr. DeLoach was appointed to the college board by Patrick County for a four-year term to serve the remainder of the term vacated by Wren Williams. Dr. DeLoach has had a varied career having worked as a Respiratory Therapist for 15 years before getting his Ph. D from Baylor University, and he has been a Methodist Minister for 27 years, serving most recently at Stuart United Methodist Church until 2007. He is now retired and currently serves on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors as the Chair of the Blue Ridge District.

Brandon Scott who lives and works in Rocky Mount, Virginia was also appointed to the college board by Franklin County to serve the remaining term vacated by Bill O’Brien. Scott has been working at Earth Environmental and Civil as a Professional Civil Engineer for more than 15 years.

Jewell Drewery has recently returned to the Martinsville area after living and working in Charlotte, NC as a Senior Account Executive in Sales. Upon her return to Martinsville, Drewery began a new career as a Realtor with Rives S. Brown. Drewery was appointed to the college board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Dennis Casey.

When the P&HCC College Board meets in March they will welcome these new members and will vote on a slate of officers who will serve for the next two years.