Sunny and breezy with a high of 54 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

The National Weather Services says low relative humidity and gusty winds will result in increased fire danger today. The combination of sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusts of 20 to 35 mph, and relative humidities dropping to 15 to 25 percent make handling any potential ignition source, machinery, cigarettes and matches dangerous. Any dry grasses that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Also remember all Virginia residents are prohibited from open burning before 4 pm each day through April 30th.

In the weather: The dry cold front moves across today with windy conditions. Then high pressure builds in tonight and heads offshore late Sunday. Next week, a frontal boundary is expected to become situated over or near the region, with a series of rain events likely to move along with it.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: