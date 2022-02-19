Saturday, February 19, 2022
Stuart man dies in Patrick County car crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality.  The crash occurred on Thursday (Feb 17) at 11:45 p.m. on Fairystone Park Highway, just east of Meadow Brooke Loop in Patrick County.

A 2005 Honda Pilot was traveling on Fairystone Park Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail and overturned; ejecting the driver.

Matthew Eric Bauer, 45, of Stuart, Va., drove the Honda.  Mr. Bauer was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

