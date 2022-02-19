Two arrested in drug bust

Over $167,000 in drugs, property and cash was seized (Photos Courtesy: HSCO)

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an undercover narcotics distribution investigation. On February 17, 2022, Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators executed a search warrant at 121 Kimway Drive, Axton, Virginia.

During this investigation, approximately 2 pounds of suspected Fentanyl, 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, and ½ pound of cocaine were seized. The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $100,000.00.

In addition, three vehicles, four firearms, two sets of body armor, and $67,486.00 U.S. Currency was seized during the investigation.

Thnanhry Tremaine Watkins (HCSO)

Tynanhry Tremaine Watkins, 31, of 121 Kimway Dr., has been charged with the following and is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Melinda Lynn Craft (HCSO)

Melinda Lynn Craft, 46, of 80 Boulder Rd., Axton, VA, has been charged with the following and is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

This matter remains under investigation, additional charges are anticipated in regard to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.