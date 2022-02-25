Jay-Z and Silk Sonic win NAACP Image Awards; Mike Epps portrays Richard Pryor; and more

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jay-Z and Silk Sonic were among the music winners Thursday during the fourth night of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards non-televised award categories.

Hova and Jeymes Samuel won Outstanding Soundtrack for The Harder They Fall, and Silk Sonic, consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, was honored for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration.

Saweetie received the Outstanding New Artist award, and Anthony Hamilton was recognized as Outstanding Male Artist. Jazmine Sullivan won three awards: Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and Outstanding Album, for Heaux Tales.

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President’s Award, which is given to those who have dedicated their time to public service. They will appear during the televised portion on Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

In other news, Mike Epps has been waiting for years to star in a Richard Pryor biopic, and now he’s portraying the iconic comedian in a new docuseries. The Dolemite Is My Name star appears as Pryor in the upcoming series Winning Time, about the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA dominance in the 90s, which premieres March 26 on HBO

“It’s never easy to fill the shoes of our greats but I am humbled and honored to have gotten this opportunity,” Epps commented as he shared an Instagram photo from the set

Finally, Essence reports that Colin Kaepernick has launched a program to assist families who have experienced police-related deaths. “The Autopsy Initiative is one important step toward ensuring that family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of death of their loved one in their time of need,” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback said in a statemen

