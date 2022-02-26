NAACP Image Awards: Issa Rae, Will Smith, Angela Bassett win big; Jennifer Hudson takes Entertainer of the Year

Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE;Paras Griffin/Getty Images;Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, airing Saturday on BET, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson took home the biggest award of the night: Entertainer of the Year.

The 40-year-old American Idol alumna accepted the award in person and thanked the NAACP for recognizing her work. The Respect star also nabbed the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

“I did not see this coming by any means, but Lord knows I’m grateful,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Joining her in the winner’s circle for top awards of the night was actor, producer and writer Issa Rae, who won Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Insecure. The show, which was created by Rae, took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Will Smith accepted the Outstanding Actor Award for his role as Richard Williams in the biographical drama, King Richard. The film, which is based on the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, is also a six-time Oscar nominee.

Host Anthony Anderson, who nabbed his eighth win for the show Black-ish, introduced Mary J. Blige who serenaded the virtual audience in a mid-show performance.

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, presented the most prestigious accolade of the night, The President’s Award, to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were “humbled to be here” after accepting the award on stage.

Other honorary awards, such as the Chairman’s Award, went to actor Samuel L. Jackson. The New York Times’ award-winning investigative reporter, Nikole Hannah-Jones, proudly accepted the Social Justice Impact Award.

The night rounded out with the coveted Outstanding Motion Picture Award, won by the Black Western film, The Harder They Fall.

Below is a list of the night’s winners. For a full list of winners, visit NAACPImageAwards.net.

Outstanding Actor in Drama Series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chairman’s Award

Samuel L. Jackson

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Social Justice Impact Award

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure

President’s Award

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith, King Richard

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

