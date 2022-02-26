(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Annie Marie Aliff, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Betty Fretwell Austin, 88, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Austin family.

Theofilos “Ted” G. Balabanis of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville, Va. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Thelma Ann Harris Gunter Boothe, age 82, of Stuart, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow in High Point Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

Sarah Brooks, 95, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, February 21, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Sheldon Drew Capps, 29, of Bassett, VA passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, and other times at the residences of Shelby and Cliff Roop, and Andrew and Denise Capps. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Capps family.

Gladys Rios Dominguez, 58, of Collinsville, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The family will meet at the funeral on Saturday, February 26, 2022 and go in procession to Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bassett at 11 a.m. for a graveside service. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Rios-Dominguez family.

Ruby Teel Gibson, 92, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg, Virginia. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Virginia is serving the Gibson family.

Evelyn (Barker) Glidewell, 79, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born in Axton. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at McEwen Funeral Service in Charlotte. Viewing and visitation will be held beforehand at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Sharon Memorial Park at 1 p.m. McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park is in charge.

Brenna Bowers Harris, 73, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Harris family.

Frances Dillard Jones, 95, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Fayette Street Christian Church, 420 Fayette St., Martinsville, Va. Burial will follow at the Millard B. Dillard Plot, A & H Cemetery, Martinsville, Va. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Lucy Lawson, 87, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

J.B. Manns, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Alice Turner Ramsey, 97, of Ferrum, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park.

Samantha Rankin, 42, of Spencer, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022. McKee-Stone in Martinsville is in charge.

Frank Rivers, 70, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Sabrina Robertson, 64, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Marvette Craighead Tate, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.