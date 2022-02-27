Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment2022 SAG Awards: Complete winners list
NewsEntertainment

2022 SAG Awards: Complete winners list

By staff
0
7
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Here are the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith, King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur, CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
No Time to Die

Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Succession

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lifetime Achievement Award
Helen Mirren

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleGOP Sen. Tom Cotton won’t condemn Trump’s praise of Putin
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE