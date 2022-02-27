2022 SAG Awards: Complete winners list

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Here are the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lifetime Achievement Award

Helen Mirren

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.