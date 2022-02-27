(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Annie Marie Aliff, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Betty Fretwell Austin, 88, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Austin family.

Sarah Brooks, 95, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, February 21, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Sheldon Drew Capps, 29, of Bassett, VA passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, and other times at the residences of Shelby and Cliff Roop, and Andrew and Denise Capps. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Capps family.

Robert David Hairston died Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Lucy Lawson, 87, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Bertha Wimbush Manns, 93, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the family of Mrs. Manns.

J.B. Manns, 74, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elsie Cassell Morrison, 91, of Martinsville, died Friday, February 25, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church in Collinsville, Virginia and other times at the home, 968 College Drive in Martinsville. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Morrison family.

Samantha Rankin, 42, of Spencer, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022. McKee-Stone in Martinsville is in charge.

Frank Rivers, 70, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Glenn Rivers, 64, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Sabrina Robertson, 64, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Curtis Randolph Stone, 79, of Bassett, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Stone family.