One new death in district due to Covid

The Virginia Department of Health shows one new death in Franklin County due to COVID-19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 237, followed by Franklin County with 177, Martinsville at 110 and Patrick County with 85.

Henry County has had 519 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 337, Martinsville at 193 and Patrick County with 142.

Franklin County had 11 new cases, Henry County had 10, Patrick County had 10 new cases, and Martinsville had four.

In total, Henry County has had 11,202 cases followed by Franklin County with 10,598, Patrick County 3,510, and Martinsville with 3,170 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped slightly from 25 to 23. Martinsville is down from 69 to 59, Henry County is down from 52 to 47, Patrick County is up from 50 to 54, and Franklin County is at 18, down from 19.

In the state, 71% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 58%, Henry County is at 50%, Franklin County 49%, and Patrick County 42%.

The state average of Covid tests returning a positive is 9%. Martinsville is 50%, Franklin County is 17%, Henry County is 14% and Patrick County is 11%.

Of the 6,878 outbreaks statewide, 70 have occurred in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 28,480 total cases, 1,191 hospitalizations and 609 deaths.

Statewide, 96 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There have been 1,636,510 cases, 47,258 hospitalizations and 18,536 deaths.

In the U.S. there have been 78 million COVID-19 cases and 948,215 deaths. Worldwide there have been 434 million cases and 5.9 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.