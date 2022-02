Baseball:

Catawba Valley CC at P&HCC at 12 p.m.

College basketball:

UVA falls to 17-12 after losing 64-63 to Florida State on Saturday. The Cavs play at Louisville on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech is 18-11 after a 71-70 win over Miami. The Hokies play at home against Louisville on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

UNC is now 21-8 on the season after an 84-74 win over NC State Saturday. The Tar Heels play at home against Syracuse on Monday at 7 p.m.