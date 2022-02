Martinsville police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday night.

The body of a male was found by someone walking along the road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on Smith Lake Road.

Martinsville Police Chief, Eddie Cassidy said the body had been there for several days and that the death is being treated as a homicide. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The police chief said more information would be available as the case develops.