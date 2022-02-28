In Brief: Spielberg reloading ‘Bullitt’, and more

Variety reports that Steven Spielberg is developing an original feature film based on Frank Bullitt, the fictitious San Francisco cop first played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt. The original was based on the 1963 novel Mute Witness, which followed Bullitt’s investigation into the death of a mob informant that he was tasked with protecting. No script is in place for Spielberg’s remake, and no deals have been set…

Who’s the Boss and Taxi alum Tony Danza has been tapped to star in Hulu’s adaptation of Darby Harper Wants You to Know, according to Deadline. He joins Riele Downs, Auli’i’ Cravalho, Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs and Derek Luke. The plot follows high schooler Darby Harper, who after suffering a near-death experience as a child is granted the ability to see ghosts, and subsequently runs a business counseling local spirits on the side. Danza is currently touring with his live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories…

This Is Us actress Lyric Ross has joined the cast of Marvel’s Disney+ series Ironheart, alongside Dominique Thorne as the titular character and Anthony Ramos, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ironheart — a.k.a. Riri Williams — was introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016 as a 15-year-old MIT student who designs a suit of armor similar to Iron Man’s. Ross will play Williams’ best friend. Ramos’ character has yet to be revealed, though sources tell THR he could be the show’s villain…

