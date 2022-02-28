Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeSportsIOC recommends no participation of athletes from Russia, Belarus
Sports

IOC recommends no participation of athletes from Russia, Belarus

By staff
0
6
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The International Olympic Committee on Monday said its executive board is recommending prohibiting athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus in international competitions.

The recommendation is “to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants,” the IOC said in a statement.

The recommendation comes just three days after the IOC urged sports federations across the globe to move or cancel any events they were planning to hold in Russia or Belarus.

The move was prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, which violated the Olympic Truce. Belarus also breached the truce by supporting the Russian government.

“The current war in Ukraine,” the IOC said in its statement Monday, “puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country.”

“This is a dilemma which cannot be solved,” the committee continued, adding that after carefully considering the situation it issued its latest recommendation with “a heavy heart.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAndrew Garfield has a laugh at Tom Holland nearly spoiling ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Next articleRussia-Ukraine live updates: Russian advance frustrated by resistance: US official
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE