HBO pulls Larry David documentary hours before its premiere

In a real-life moment that seems exactly like a move “TV Larry” pulled in the 1999 mockumentary Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David has instructed HBO to pull a documentary about him hours before it was to premiere.

Tonight’s The Larry David Story was to take a look at the creative mind behind Curb and Seinfeld, including the 74-year-old reminiscing about his early life and first years in the spotlight. Set to debut tonight at 9 p.m., HBO sent out a surprise tweet today, noting, “Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.”

Deadline reports the mercurial David “wasn’t satisfied” with the finished product, in which he spoke, long-form interview style with Larry Charles, a fellow Emmy winner and a key figure behind both hit shows.

In Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, David was to mount a comeback special on HBO, but then cooks up an excuse to get out of it at the last minute.

