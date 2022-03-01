Netflix Marvel shows including ‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, and ‘Luke Cage’ landing on Disney+ March 16

Charlie Cox in “Daredevil” — Netflix/Marvel

For fans lamenting the acclaimed Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders leaving their Netflix home February 28 need not worry: They’re coming to Disney+.

The streaming service has announced they’ll land on THE platform, along with ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., on March 16, about a week before the debut of another superhero series, Moon Knight.

The Netflix slate’s moving to Disney+ has long been suspected. Most of the shows were well-received, and were canceled on Netflix in an effort to bring all the heroes under the same umbrella of Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

In particular, Daredevil, the first to debut back in 2015, was an immediate fan favorite. Charlie Cox‘s portrayal as blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who moonlights as the titular vigilante, was such a hit that he officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Similarly, Vincent D’Onofrio‘s iconic Daredevil heavy Wilson Fisk/Kingpin appeared in Disney+’s Hawkeye.

Jon Bernthal‘s portrayal of Frank Castle/The Punisher was also universally praised. He’s said he’d be “thrilled” for an MCU bow, provided the brutal, conflicted character isn’t watered down for an all-ages audience. Fans are also wondering whether we could see a return of Krysten Ritter as the super-powered P.I. Jessica Jones, and Mike Colter as the unbreakable Harlem hero Luke Cage.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

