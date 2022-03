Bingo tonight

Tuesday, March 1

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, March 2

Embossing: 6:30-7:30 p.m., through Patrick & Henry Community College; embossed designs. $15; register: 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

Thursday, March 3

Customer service: Rev Up Your Engines: 9-11 a.m.; register by Feb. 17 and receive $10 off of the $49 cost at P&HCC; in person or virtual; Register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Henry County school board monthly meeting: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, March 4

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; March, 4, 5, 6; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augosoft.net

Auction by American Legion Post #42: 6-9 p.m., Horsepasture Fire Dept., Spencer. All new items, from duct tape to bed spreads, foods, toys and supplies for vehicles and home, furnished by Johnny White Retail. Food.

Saturday, March 5

Spencer Ruritan Brunswick stew 8 a.m. to noon for pick up. Sold by pre-orders, $8 a quart and $32 a gallon. Call 276-340-1615.

Dancing for the Arts, Saturday, March 5, 2022, 4pm, Martinsville High School Auditorium, $10 General Admission • $25 Reserved Seating, Piedmont Arts’ fabulous fundraiser returns with a fresh slate of local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County. The contest features eight teams competing to win the most votes, the highest score from the judges and a set of gorgeous mirror ball trophies handcrafted by local artist Terry Mitchell. Voting and event tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Rook Tournament: 6 p.m., Double elimination rook tournament, Ararat Ruritan Club, doors open at 5 p.m.; cost is $20/team ($10 person), cash prizes will be dependent on number of teams. Concessions will be available.

Music in the Box: Danny Brooks & Lil Debi performing, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre.

Monday, March 7

Short-term rental boot camp: 6 p.m., over Zoom; Mondays, March 7-28; free for Patrick Henry residents; non-residents $40; for information, contact Chamber of Commerce at 694-6012 or email patccahmber@embargmail.com or visit www.patrickchamber.com

Tuesday, March 8

Introduction to 3D printing: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through April 5 (skip 3/22); cost $104, P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center, pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Thursday, March 10

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, March 10, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free, Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic, and Tara Compton. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by March 9 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, March 11

Music night: 6:15 p.m., Jus Cauz Bluegrass Band in Alumni Hall, Spencer Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. Gates open at 5 p.m., admission is $5 donation. Social distancing will be required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.

Saturday, March 12

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. (postponed from Jan. 14). Speaker Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10; cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org 276-226-3769 or Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

Still life photography: Flowers: 9 a.m.-noon at P&HCC. Register: 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net

3D Doodler pens: 10 a.m.-noon, P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center; $15; pre-registration required 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net

Tuesday, March 15

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, March 16

“Just Add Water” class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., P&HCC, just add water; how to water color without paint; $15; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net

Thursday, March 17

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Friday, March 18

Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; doors open at 5 p.m. $20/20 games. $1 game for members only at intermission.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; March, 18, 19, 20; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, March 19

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Grapevine wreath class: 1-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; limited seats available; must pre-register by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is $10 for members/$15 for non-members. Students must wear gloves and bring a flathead screwdriver.

Sunday, March 20

Founder’s Day: 3 p.m., former Henry County Courthouse. MHC Historical Society program featuring speaker Will Pannill.

Tuesday, March 22

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm • Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members • $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Pollinator Barn Quilt, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 6 – 9 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, $35 Members • $40 Non-members. Martinsville is officially a Bee City USA, and the month of April has been designated “Bee Month.” Take part in the event everyone is “buzzing” about by creating a 12 in. x 12 in. pollinator barn quilt. Participants will have the option of including their finished barn quilts in a display at Piedmont Arts during the month of April. Choose from eight design options prior to class. All supplies provided. BYOB and snacks. Advanced registration required. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, March 23

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

Thursday, March 24

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Friday, March 25

VMFA, On the Road, March 25 – 26, 2022, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free, VMFA on the Road is a traveling art museum from Virginia Museum of Fine Arts that brings art to remote corners of Virginia by way of the museum’s Statewide Partners program. A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia, featuring paintings, photographs, woodblock prints and engravings from the VMFA’s permanent collection representing various styles and periods. Featured artists include Adele Clark, Hullihen Williams Moore, George H. Benjamin Johnson, Miwako Nishizawa, and others. A View from Home takes the place of VMFA on the Road’s first exhibition, VMFA Fellowship Artists, which included works by Sally Mann, Cy Twombly, Dennis Winston and others.

Opening Reception, Friday, March 25, 2022, 5:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free, Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by March 22 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Sponsored by Ann Cardwell, Jerri and Joe DeVault, Suzan and Bill Kirby, Anne and Gene Madonia, Susan and Bill Moore, Susan and David Morris, Betty Lou and Ron Pigg and Lynwood Artists. Earl White String Band

Saturday, March 26

Painting with Genie: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is $20 for members/$25 non-members.

Looking at Appalachia, March 26 – May 7, 2022, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. The Looking at Appalachia project was created to rectify the many misconceptions about the Appalachian people that widely took root in the minds of Americans in the early 20th century. In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson declared a war on poverty in the United States and nowhere was this war more photographed than Appalachia. Many of the War on Poverty photographs, whether intentional or not, became a visual definition of Appalachia. These images have often drawn from the poorest areas and people to gain support for the intended cause, but unjustly came to represent the entirety of the region while simultaneously perpetuating stereotypes. In an attempt to explore the diversity of Appalachia and establish a visual counter point, this project looks at Appalachia fifty years after the declaration of the War on Poverty. Drawing from a diverse population of photographers within the region, this new crowdsourced image archive serves as a reference that is defined by its people as opposed to political legislation. This project is designed and directed by Roger May and consists of 64 photographs made by 45 photographers.

Out of the Darkness, March 26 – May 7, 2022, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Moths are the shamen of the night forest, hidden until we seek them. Deborah Davis brings to light the true character of these nocturnal creatures in paintings that are at once expansive and intimate. Capturing in grand scale the intricate patterns and colors of moths (which are rarely observed in casual encounters at the porch light), Davis lifts the veil of mystery surrounding these nighttime visitors.

Sunday, March 27

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided. Pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is based on size-12″x36″ exterior $75; 24″x24″ exterior $65; 36″x36″ exterior $85.

Monday, March 28

Digital marketing bootcamp: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; designed for small businesses and nonprofit organizations; register: ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Tuesday, March 29

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Thursday, March 31

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 276-732-0509.

Saturday, April 2

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Monday, April 4

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

Effective listening class: 9-11 a.m., listening is a critical competency whether you are interviewing for your first job or in a leadership position; (register by March 24 and receive $10 off) cost is $49 for class; in person or virtual; pre-registration required by email at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, $20 General Admission, Fiddlin’ Earl White has been a mainstay in the old-time, folk and dance community for more than 45 years. An original and founding member of the famed Green Grass Cloggers, he is one of few Black Americans preserving and playing Appalachian old-time string band music, which was an intricate part of Black communities and formed the foundation of American music of today. Earl White is well known for his extensive repertoire of tunes, and his heartfelt, syncopated, driving style. He has played in numerous old time string bands, and he currently leads the Earl White String Band, featuring Mark Olitsky (banjo), Adrienne Davis (guitar) and Joseph Desjarnette (bass). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: 8 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Friday, April 8

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 8, 9, 10; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music in the Box series: T.C. Carter Band, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre. Tickets ($10) on twcp.net or at the door.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, April 9

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Tuesday, April 12

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Thursday, April 14

Wee Create!, Thursday, April 14, 3:30 – 5 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 2 – 5 with adult supervision, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Wee Create! is a fun class for tots and their trusted adult(s). Spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Advanced registration required. Call 276.632.3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

Saturday, April 16

Motorcycle basic rider course 2: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 16 or April 17, Saturday or Sunday; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $50; improve skills in a safe environment. Motorcycles are provided or participants can use their own. Bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, April 23

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day, April 23, 2022, 11 am, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Admission Free. Celebrate Earth Day at this fun Family Day for all ages. Create crafts using recycled materials. Complimentary snacks. This performance is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Sunday, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

Tuesday, April 26

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Friday, April 29

Garden Party featuring After Jack April 29, 2022, 6 pm, Gravely-Lester Art Garden $20 General Admission, Kick back in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts’ annual Garden Party. After Jack will perform hot folk from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This all-female trio performs music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Clyde Hooker Award Nominations, Nominations Due: April 29, 2022. Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2022 Clyde Hooker Award. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker, Jr. for his generous support of the arts. To nominate a business or individual, submit a nomination form at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, April 30

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Thursday, May 5

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by May 4 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Saturday, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

Tuesday, May 10

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Friday, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.