The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing teenager.

15-year-old Adrian Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade community of Pittsylvania County at approximately 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on Mayberry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Eanes of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931, or dial 911.